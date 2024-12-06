Congress Pushes for Adani Inquiry Amid Favoritism Allegations

In a push for transparency, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding a debate on the alleged preferential treatment given to Gautam Adani's business ventures.

Tagore highlighted a crucial point of concern - a Union Power Ministry order issued on November 30, 2021, waiving transmission charges for power sourced from Adani Green and Azure Power. He criticized this move as prioritizing private profits over public welfare, which occurred shortly after a significant deal involving these companies was signed.

In response to the mounting scrutiny, the Adani Group denied allegations from both the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. As the BJP emphasized the rule of law, controversial statements from Rahul Gandhi continued to spotlight Prime Minister Modi's alleged involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)