Congress Pushes for Adani Inquiry Amid Favoritism Allegations

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has demanded a Lok Sabha debate on alleged preferential treatment given to Gautam Adani's companies. Tagore accuses Prime Minister Modi's government of prioritizing Adani's profit over public welfare. The allegations come amidst protests by opposition MPs and denials by the Adani Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:47 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a push for transparency, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding a debate on the alleged preferential treatment given to Gautam Adani's business ventures.

Tagore highlighted a crucial point of concern - a Union Power Ministry order issued on November 30, 2021, waiving transmission charges for power sourced from Adani Green and Azure Power. He criticized this move as prioritizing private profits over public welfare, which occurred shortly after a significant deal involving these companies was signed.

In response to the mounting scrutiny, the Adani Group denied allegations from both the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. As the BJP emphasized the rule of law, controversial statements from Rahul Gandhi continued to spotlight Prime Minister Modi's alleged involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

