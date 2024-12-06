Left Menu

Odisha Initiates Survey for PM Awas Yojana Implementation

The Odisha government, led by Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, has launched a statewide survey for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, focusing on ten key criteria. The initiative aims to ensure housing for eligible beneficiaries, with a dedicated mobile app for data collection and special consideration for vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:52 IST
Odisha Minister Rabi Narayan Naik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Minister Rabi Narayan Naik announced that the state is conducting a comprehensive survey to identify eligible beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a central housing scheme. The survey, which involves ten specific criteria, will pave the way for providing housing aid to those in need across the state.

In a statement to ANI, Naik emphasized the importance of creating awareness about the survey in local panchayats. The initiative includes the use of a mobile application to collect data on economically disadvantaged and vulnerable groups like the specially-abled and widows. The findings from this survey are expected to be finalized within two months.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the success of the scheme, noting the construction of over 34,000 houses in the state. The collaboration between state and central governments aims to extend financial grants to more beneficiaries, with an overarching goal of achieving 'Housing for All' across urban and rural regions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

