Uttarakhand CM Honors Ambedkar's Legacy on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, acknowledging Ambedkar's pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution and advocating for equality and social justice. Dhami urged the nation to commit to Ambedkar's ideals for an egalitarian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:52 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored the transformative legacy of Dr. BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, a day observed to commemorate Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6th. Taking to social media platform X, Dhami expressed his respect for Ambedkar, praising him as the 'architect of the Indian Constitution' and a 'great social reformer'.

In his statement, Dhami highlighted Ambedkar's commitment to equality and social justice, describing his life as an 'unique example of struggle, equality and social justice.' The Chief Minister called on citizens to pledge themselves to Ambedkar's vision of an egalitarian society. Mahaparinirvan Diwas, rooted in Buddhist texts, holds a sacred place in the calendar, marking a perfect liberation akin to 'nirvana after death'.

Dr. Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, was a distinguished jurist, economist, politician, and a key figure in advocating for the rights of Dalits, women, and workers. A member of the committee that drafted India's Constitution post-independence, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's utmost civilian honor, in 1990. He passed away on December 6, 1956, leaving a lasting impact on India's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

