Bridging the Divide: Exploring Social Justice Challenges in India

On the occasion of World Social Justice Day, Justice Sanjay Karol highlighted the need to address the stark divide between economic classes in India. Speaking at a seminar, he stressed the importance of confronting the harsh truths of wealth disparity, which have become more pronounced in recent years.

Justice Karol noted that despite India's achievements in economic growth and healthcare, the promise of social justice remains unfulfilled for many, with poverty and discrimination still prevalent in society. He pointed out that the wealthiest hold a disproportionate share of the nation's resources, leaving vast sections struggling.

The event also marked the inauguration of the K K Luthra and Nirmal Luthra Centre for Comparative Criminal Law, aimed at advancing social justice globally. By studying different legal practices, the centre seeks to develop more inclusive policies, ensuring justice serves all sectors of the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)