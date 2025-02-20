Left Menu

Bridging the Divide: Exploring Social Justice Challenges in India

Justice Sanjay Karol addressed World Social Justice Day, emphasizing the gap between economic classes in India. Despite progress in growth and health care, social justice remains elusive. He highlighted the establishment of a new centre to study comparative criminal law, aiming for equitable global justice systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:00 IST
Bridging the Divide: Exploring Social Justice Challenges in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of World Social Justice Day, Justice Sanjay Karol highlighted the need to address the stark divide between economic classes in India. Speaking at a seminar, he stressed the importance of confronting the harsh truths of wealth disparity, which have become more pronounced in recent years.

Justice Karol noted that despite India's achievements in economic growth and healthcare, the promise of social justice remains unfulfilled for many, with poverty and discrimination still prevalent in society. He pointed out that the wealthiest hold a disproportionate share of the nation's resources, leaving vast sections struggling.

The event also marked the inauguration of the K K Luthra and Nirmal Luthra Centre for Comparative Criminal Law, aimed at advancing social justice globally. By studying different legal practices, the centre seeks to develop more inclusive policies, ensuring justice serves all sectors of the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025