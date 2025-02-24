India Hosts Regional Dialogue on Social Justice Under Global Coalition for Social Justice

The first-ever two-day Regional Dialogue on Social Justice under the Global Coalition for Social Justice was inaugurated today in New Delhi by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports. The event was graced by Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), along with other esteemed dignitaries including Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, and Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary (Labour & Employment).

Marking ESIC’s 74th Foundation Day

Commemorating the 74th Foundation Day of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), a special award ceremony was held to recognize achievements within its organizations. The event highlighted India’s growing commitment to expanding social protection and responsible business conduct.

Global Coalition for Social Justice and India’s Leadership

Launched in 2023, the Global Coalition for Social Justice aims to foster collaboration on promoting decent work, social protection, responsible business conduct, and fair employment practices. With a membership base of approximately 340 organizations—including governments, academic institutions, private sector enterprises, and financial bodies—the coalition promotes cross-sector cooperation on global social justice issues.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, in his keynote address, underscored India's role in the Asia Pacific Coordinating Group, leading the first-ever Regional Dialogue. He emphasized India's pride in spearheading the initiative on Responsible Business Practices for Sustainable and Inclusive Societies. He commended the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and CII-EFI for their commitment to ethical labor practices, social welfare, and sustainable economic growth.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has undertaken significant steps towards economic transformation. The next five years present a unique opportunity to realize our vision of ‘Sabka Vikas’—balanced growth for all regions and communities,” he stated.

Launch of e-Shram Mobile App

As a major step toward strengthening social benefit delivery, Dr. Mandaviya launched the e-Shram mobile app. This app will provide real-time access to government welfare schemes, facilitate intelligent benefit filtering, curate job listings aligned with users’ skills and locations, and support multiple languages, ensuring greater inclusivity for unorganized workers.

Recognition from ILO and Global Impact of India’s Social Justice Initiatives

Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the ILO, praised India’s remarkable efforts in doubling social protection coverage from 24.4% to 48.8%, as reflected in the World Social Protection Report (WSPR) 2024. He emphasized that India’s economic advancements, alongside its focus on labor welfare, serve as a model for global social protection reform.

Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Smt. Shobha Karandlaje, emphasized India’s constitutional commitment to social justice and underscored the government’s efforts in expanding ESIC coverage to unorganized, agricultural, construction, gig, and platform workers. She also highlighted India's 5% contribution to the increase in global social protection coverage.

India’s Commitment to Inclusive Growth and Employment Generation

Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, spoke about India’s fast-growing economy and its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. She highlighted the 65% demographic dividend of youth under 35 and the country’s goal to achieve 70% female workforce participation by 2047. She praised industry leaders for promoting responsible business practices, including youth skill development and gender-responsive workforce policies.

BMS Joins the Global Coalition for Social Justice

A significant milestone at the event was the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) joining the Global Coalition for Social Justice. Along with the Confederation of Indian Industry-Employers’ Federation of India (CII-EFI), a Joint Statement on Responsible Business Conduct was presented, reinforcing their commitment to promoting ethical labor and fair economic growth.

Launch of Key Publications on Social Protection

Several key publications were unveiled, including:

Best Practices on Responsible Business Conduct in India

Position Paper on Transforming India’s Social Protection Landscape through Data Pooling

Compendium of Social Protection in India

Social Security for Informal Workers: Reflections & Learnings from ISSA-ESIC International Seminar, 2025

Shram Samarth: A Journey to Excellence

Technology-Driven Advancements in Labour Welfare

An exhibition at the event showcased technological innovations in labor welfare, social security, medical care, personnel management, and industrial safety. The showcased digital solutions are driving positive change in labor management and outreach services.

Technical Sessions and Global Collaboration

The event featured insightful technical sessions bringing together global experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss youth empowerment, social justice, and workforce inclusion. Key discussion points included:

Strategies to bridge the education-to-employment gap

Expanding social protection for informal workers

Promoting gender equality in the workforce

Public-private partnerships for inclusive economic growth

Representatives from India, the Philippines, Namibia, Germany, Australia, and Brazil, alongside ILO and UN Women, shared best practices in digital skilling, social security frameworks, and inclusive workplace policies.

India’s Social Justice Leadership on the Global Stage

India’s journey towards social justice is reflected in:

3.2% unemployment rate

Modernized labor codes

48.8% social protection coverage

Partnership with ILO on determining living wages

Commitment to responsible business conduct

Leadership in regional social justice dialogues

As part of India’s commitment to global social justice, the two-day summit will drive forward initiatives on expanding social protection, advancing the G20 international occupational classification, and shaping the future of work with a focus on AI, Global Value Chains, and Living Wages. The summit is expected to be a pivotal moment in fostering strengthened global cooperation and inclusive economic growth.