Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: 6 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Chitrakoot

Six people were killed and five were injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, police said.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 6 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Chitrakoot
Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed and five were injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, police said. Speaking to reporters, Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the accident happened when a vehicle carrying 11 people collided with a truck while they were returning from Prayagraj after immersing a family member's ashes.

"Around 5:00-5:30 am, a car collided with a truck near Raipura police station. The accident occurred when the car, carrying 11 passengers, was returning after immersing the ashes of a family member. The family belonged to Chhatarpur, they were coming from Prayagraj. It appears that the car driver may have fallen asleep. All occupants of the vehicle were injured, and six of them have died," he said. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024