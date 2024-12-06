Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria to be awarded Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2024

Former Chilean President Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria will be the recipient of the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development 2024, according to a statement from the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. A panel of jury, headed by former National Security Advisor and former Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon, made the decision on the same.

She is one of the world's most prominent voices for human rights, peace, and equality. In her various roles as the founding Director of UN Women, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and as President of Chile, she has spoken strongly for gender equality and the rights of the most vulnerable sections of the population at home and across the world. The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2024 is awarded to Michelle Bachelet for the example and inspiration that she is to women and men around the world of steadfastly striving for peace, gender equality, human rights, democracy and development in difficult circumstances, and her contributions to India's relations with Chile, the release said.

The press release reads, "The International Jury of the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development chaired by Shivshankar Menon, former National Security Advisor and former Foreign Secretary, Government of India, is pleased to announce the award of the Prize for 2024 to Her Excellency Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria, better known as Michelle Bachelet. President Michelle Bachelet is one of the world's most prominent voices for human rights, peace, and equality." "In her various roles as the founding Director of UN Women, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and as President of Chile, she has spoken strongly for gender equality and the rights of the most vulnerable sections of the population at home and across the world. Her personal courage and example in standing for peace and the rights of marginalized people continue to inspire men and women around the world," it added.

Bachelet was born in La Cistema, in Santiago Province, Chile, on September 29, 1951. After General Augusto Pinochet came to power by a coup d'etat on September 11, 1973, she was arrested and imprisoned, along with her mother, and both of them were interrogated and tortured. That failed to break her spirit, and in her characteristic manner she said that "it was nothing compared to what others suffered. On her release, she went into exile in Australia and later Germany. She later returned to Chile, became active in the nation's politics, and became Chile's first female president in the presidential elections of December 11, 2006, the release said. In her two terms as President of Chile, from 2006 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2018, she implemented major education and tax reforms. It was also during her presidency that India and Chile signed a free trade agreement.

From 2010 to 2013 President Bachelet was the first Director of the newly created UN Women, an agency created to fight for the rights of women and girls in the world. She served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2018 to 2022, reads the release. Both at home and abroad Bachelet has been a global voice for equality and has worked tirelessly to advance the cause of women and of LGBTQ rights. She has spoken in and out of office about the denial of human rights in occupied Palestine and other places around the world. She is reputed internationally for courageously standing up for progressive causes, peace, and human values, undeterred by criticism.

This award is given annually to individuals and organisations, recognising their efforts toward promoting international peace, development and a new international economic order. The award comprises Rs 25 lakh cash and a citation. This award was instituted by the Indira Gandhi Memorial trust in 1986. (ANI)

