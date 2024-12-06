"Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor Shiv Sena..": Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare on Friday dismissed the rumours of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde being angry about Devendra Fadnavis being chosen as the Chief Minister and said that all support has been given by the party. "Yesterday, the swearing took place and we are working on deciding the expansion of the cabinet also. The session is scheduled for the 17th and everyone will take oath before that. The discussion of the parties is also ongoing... Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor is Shiv Sena, if he was angry, why would he come to the oath taking ceremony? This is all fake news.. we have given our full support.... He is working on taking Maharashtra ahead and has said that work will be done in solidarity to take the state forward...," Waghmare said speaking to ANI.

Further, he stated that the opposition and Sanjay Raut did not have any work and were only cursing them. "Sanjay Raut and the opposition have no other work.. they are just abusing us. If they do not improve, then we will also be provoked. If in any region Congress does not come to rule for 10 years, that means their rule has finished. I have stayed in Congress myself.. and it has ended in several states... and is also ending in Maharashtra.." he added.

Earlier, newly elected Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assumed office after taking oath as the CM for the third time. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present on the occasion while Fadnavis was taking charge of the ministry. "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge of the ministry today evening after the swearing-in ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present on this occasion," wrote CMO Maharashtra in a social media post on X.

Soon after taking oath as CM, Fadnavis took his first step in office by approving monetary assistance of Rs5 lakh for a bone marrow transplant patient. The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)