Karnataka: Electricity distribution companies submit proposal to KERC to increase electricity rates

The Electricity Distribution Companies (Escoms) on Friday submitted a proposal to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to increase the electricity rates estimated for the next three years. KERC has initiated the rate revision process after issuing the notification for the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) system. According to the MYT system, the Eskoms have demanded an increase of 67 to 70 paise per unit of electricity for the year 2025-26, 70 to 75 paise for the year 2026-27 and 85 to 90 paise per unit for the year 20EE27-28. If KERC agrees to this, the burden of price increase will fall on the consumers.

Karnataka Minister KJ George, commenting on the proposal, said, "It is a routine process...all the stakeholders will be called and it will be discussed." KERC sources said that the rate hike will be almost uniform.

In its rate revision petition proposal, Bescon will incur a revenue shortfall of Rs 2,572.69 crore in the next year (2025-26). To overcome this, it has been requested that the rate should be increased by 67 paise per unit for the year 2025-26 with effect from January of 2025. All the Eskoms including Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) have only submitted a proposal for rate hike. In this regard KERC receives reports from all sections including public, entrepreneurs, business people. Then finally the final order of rate increase will be issued. (ANI)

