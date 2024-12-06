Left Menu

8 dead, 19 injured in Lucknow-Agra Expressway bus-tanker collision

Six people lost their lives, and at least 19 others were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Friday, police said.

8 dead, 19 injured in Lucknow-Agra Expressway bus-tanker collision
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Six people lost their lives, and at least 19 others were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Friday, police said. The bus was en route to Delhi from Lucknow when the accident occurred.

Sharing details of the incident, SP Amit Kumar said, "Today, a bus and a water tanker collided on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. Police reached the spot as soon as we received the information. 8 people have died in the incident, and 14 injured individuals are undergoing treatment." Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, SP Amit Kumar, and Tirwa MLA Kailash Rajput are present at the scene, overseeing the rescue operations. All the injured have been admitted to Saifai Medical College.

This was the second major road accident in Uttar Pradesh within five hours. Earlier in the day, six people were killed, and five others were injured in a road accident in Chitrakoot, police said. Speaking to reporters, Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the accident occurred when a vehicle carrying 11 people collided with a truck while they were returning from Prayagraj after immersing a family member's ashes.

"At around 5:00-5:30 am, a car collided with a truck near Raipura police station. The accident happened as the car, carrying 11 passengers, was returning after immersing the ashes of a family member. The family belonged to Chhatarpur and was travelling from Prayagraj. It appears the car driver may have fallen asleep. Five occupants of the vehicle were injured, and six of them have died," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

