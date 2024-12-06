Authorities have identified potential infiltration hotspots along the India-Pakistan border and have installed advanced sensors to monitor and prevent any unauthorized access, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljeet Singh Chaudhary said on Friday. In addition, the BSF chief mentioned during the annual press meet that "floodlights and cameras have been installed, along with the installation of the Long-Range Reconnaissance and Observation System (LORROS) to ensure effective long-range surveillance."

He further said that patrolling activities are ongoing, with ambushes being strategically set up. "Intelligence sources play a key role in executing specific operations aimed at maintaining security. The state government and the Army are working in close coordination to ensure that no infiltration occurs," Chaudhary said

He further said that BSF personnel are being trained and have been meticulously deployed across critical areas with strict instructions to prevent any form of infiltration. The BSF DG, however, clarified that "the figures regarding infiltration remain based on estimates, with no concrete intelligence confirmation".

"In case any infiltration incident occurs, it becomes apparent that there may have been infiltration in that area. However, there is no definite estimate in this regard," the BSF DG also said. BSF chief's statement comes amid several terrorist incidents that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months with reports of fresh infiltration from Pakistan. Infiltration across borders has been a persistent challenge, especially in regions with hostile terrain and geopolitical tensions. Over the past years, there have been several instances of infiltration attempts, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders. Such incidents are often linked to cross-border terrorism and are aimed at disrupting peace and stability in sensitive regions.

The DG of BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, also said that its personnel have shot down 257 drones on the Western Border till November 30 this year, which aimed 1at 10 last year. (ANI)

