Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: Umar Khalid and Meeran Haider seek bail on parity and long incarceration

The Delhi High Court on Friday heard the arguments on bail of Umar Khalid and Meeran Haider. They have sought bail on the grounds of parity and delay in trial, long incarceration. The division bench comprising justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur heard the arguments. Delhi police sought time to respond to submissions of the accused. The next date of hearing is December 12.

Senior advocate Tridip Pais appeared for Umar Khalid. He argued on Parity with other accused Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha delay in the trial, and long incarceration in custody. It was further argued that Delhi police have alleged that Umar Khalid attended a Secret meeting in Seelampur. Delhi police got a photograph posted on Facebook as evidence.

He argued that why a person would post the photos of a secret meeting on Facebook. Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita attended the meeting, there was no violence after the meeting. He also claimed Parity with Natasha, Devangana, Asif and Ishrat Jahan for a grant of bail. Similar roles were assigned to all these Four.

Advocate Sri Singh appeared for Meeran Haider. He argued that he was a Student leader and fought election for a political leader. He submitted that Delhi police have filed a main charge sheet and four supplementary. There is a delay in trial in this case.

He has been in custody for the last 4 and half years, his counsel argued. Umar Khalid was arrested in September 2020. Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asid Iqbal Tanha were granted bail by the High Court. Ishrat Jahan was granted bail was granted bail by the trial court.

Bail regular bail of Umar Khalid was dismissed on May 28, 2024. His earlier regular bail was also dismissed. (ANI)

