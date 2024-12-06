Bihar CM Nitish kumar inaugurates Patna Book Fair

By Raman Rai Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha inaugurated the 40th annual Book Fair at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Friday.

Reportedly, the central attraction of the book fair this year is the Bihar land and revenue department's section, as they distribute the printed copies of kaithi lipi, containing the map and figures of Bihar. The theme of this year's book fair is "Tree, Water, Life and Protection of Environment."

The book helps the people understand the land survey process of the state. The Bihar government has been conducting a comprehensive land survey to address long-standing issues related to land ownership, disputes, and socio-economic development. This survey, the first of its kind in decades, aims to modernize land records, resolve disputes, and ensure proper land management.

The government has made significant strides, the survey started this year with ongoing efforts to complete the survey in all districts by the end of 2025. Land & Revenue department's additional chief secretary, Deepak Kumar praised the book and said that it will be of great help to the department for bringing awareness on the land survey.

"This is very innovative for us in this book fair and it will help the people to understand the land survey and queries regarding it," Singh told ANI. The Director of the Land and Revenue department, Priyadarshi also said, "This something new in this fair and the department brings this for the normal people, through which they can get the map of the land as well get the assistance for the land survey."

The book fair's organiser, Amit Jha highlighted the importance of this year's theme of the book fair. "The theme is very important, especially this year as the average temperature I think was raised by 3-4 degrees during the summers. So this is the time to take action," he told ANI.

He also expressed the importance of differnet government departments showing their work and offering various attractions to highlight the schemes of the government, with people being able to get their Ayushman card being made in one of the stalls and get the map of the state too. "There are many schemes by the different departments of the state government for the people. Like Ayushman Bharat, the Ayushman card can be made here. Look at the land revenue stall, the map of the state map can be brought from here, anyone can come and print out the map," Jha added.

Jha also praised this initiative of the land an d revenue department. He added, "We expect a huge crowd of public on this counter."

The book fair started on December 6 and will go on till December 17. (ANI)

