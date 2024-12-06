EU farm group calls for protest against EU-Mercosur deal
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:29 IST
- Country:
- France
European farmers lobby Copa-Coge on Friday reiterated its opposition to the trade agreement between the European Union and South America's Mercosur trade bloc and called for protest action in Brussels on Monday.
Farmers say Mercosur products do not meet EU standards and would create unfair competition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Winston Peters to Embark on European Diplomatic Tour
Government Extends Farm Plan Deadlines to Support Southland Farmers
Farmers Gear Up for Delhi March as MSP Demand Intensifies
European Stock Markets Face Geopolitical and Forecast Pressures
European Stocks Struggle Amid Geopolitical Strains and Tech Sector Slump