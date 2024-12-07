Telangana: Police arrest three people in SBI theft case, seize 2.5 kgs gold ornaments

The Warangal Police arrested three people in connection with the Rayaparthy State Bank of India (SBI) theft case and 2.5 kilograms of gold ornaments were seized, police said on Friday. According to the police, the gold ornaments were stolen from the SBI branch in Rayaparthy of Warangal district. Of the three arrested accused, two of them belong to Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that the accused robbed the bank on the night of November 18.

"Warangal Police has arrested three accused involved in the Rayaparthy SBI Bank theft case. After their arrest, 2.5 kg of gold ornament which was stolen from the bank was also recovered. Of the three accused, two of them are from Uttar Pradesh. They (the accused persons) came on the 18th night and surveyed the State Bank of India (SBI) bank and as there was no guard so they targeted that bank. Stole the gold. The Warangal Police formed 10 teams..." Commissioner of Police (CP) Ambar Kishor Jha told ANI. CP Jha informed that seven accused from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have been identified in connection with this case. They chose the SBI branch in Rayaparthy village as there was no night guard posted on duty and the location was outside the main town, he added.

The Commissioner further said that the other accused will also be arrested soon. "A total of seven accused have been identified in this case. They came from Maharashtra and took shelter in Hyderabad. They did recce of multiple SBI banks. Of these places, they chose SBI Rayaparthy as there was no night guard present and it was outside the main town as well. After that action, they moved out of the state with the property but those things have been recovered. They have been arrested. The other accused will be also soon arrested," CP Ambar Kishor Jha said. (ANI)

