Blaze Erupts at Lucknow Photo Studio
A fire broke out at a photo studio in Lucknow's Hazratganj area. Firefighters quickly responded to the multi-storey building, battling thick smoke. No casualties have been reported yet, and further updates are awaited.
A fire erupted on Saturday evening at a photo studio located within a multi-storey building in the bustling Hazratganj area of Lucknow.
Thick smoke billowed from the studio, situated in a crowded marketplace, as firefighting crews rushed to the scene. Utilizing ladders, firefighters worked diligently to control the blaze engulfing the complex.
As of now, there are no reports of casualties, and further information is awaited as the situation develops.
