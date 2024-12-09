Vijay Murugesh Nirani: Steering India's Renewable Energy Revolution

Vijay Murugesh Nirani of TruAlt Bioenergy has been recognized as the NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 - Energy Transition. The honor celebrates his pivotal role in advancing India's renewable energy sector. Awarded by UK Sinha, former SEBI Chairman, this accolade acknowledges Mr. Nirani's visionary work toward a sustainable energy future.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Nirani expressed gratitude and emphasized the transformative impact of India's Ethanol Blending Program, which surpassed its 10-year target in just five years. He underscored the potential of Compressed Biogas and Sustainable Aviation Fuel as critical components of a self-reliant energy landscape.

The ceremony included notable figures like External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Roshni Nadar Malhotra. Among the esteemed nominees were prominent business leaders who are reshaping India's economy, enhancing its identity, and fostering progress through their transformative contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)