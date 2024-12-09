Left Menu

Vijay Murugesh Nirani: Steering India's Renewable Energy Revolution

Vijay Murugesh Nirani, Founder & Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, received the NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 - Energy Transition award for his significant contributions to India's renewable energy sector. His leadership in sustainable energy initiatives such as Ethanol Blending, CBG, and SAF aims at reducing India's fuel import dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:49 IST
Vijay Murugesh Nirani: Steering India's Renewable Energy Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Murugesh Nirani of TruAlt Bioenergy has been recognized as the NDTV Indian of the Year 2024 - Energy Transition. The honor celebrates his pivotal role in advancing India's renewable energy sector. Awarded by UK Sinha, former SEBI Chairman, this accolade acknowledges Mr. Nirani's visionary work toward a sustainable energy future.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Nirani expressed gratitude and emphasized the transformative impact of India's Ethanol Blending Program, which surpassed its 10-year target in just five years. He underscored the potential of Compressed Biogas and Sustainable Aviation Fuel as critical components of a self-reliant energy landscape.

The ceremony included notable figures like External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Roshni Nadar Malhotra. Among the esteemed nominees were prominent business leaders who are reshaping India's economy, enhancing its identity, and fostering progress through their transformative contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024