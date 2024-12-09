Left Menu

OPEC Set to Re-Elect Secretary General in Virtual Meeting

OPEC is anticipated to re-elect Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais for a second three-year term during a virtual meeting on December 10. The meeting will focus on administrative matters. Al-Ghais succeeded Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo as head of the organization in January 2022.

OPEC Set to Re-Elect Secretary General in Virtual Meeting
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plans to re-elect its current Secretary General, Haitham al-Ghais, for a second three-year term. According to four delegates from the group, this decision will be formalized at an upcoming virtual meeting scheduled for December 10.

The meeting, which is set to commence at 1230 GMT, is expected to be brief and will specifically address administrative issues, as indicated by one of the sources.

Al-Ghais, who hails from Kuwait, took over the leadership role in January 2022, following the term of Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo. When approached for comments, OPEC declined to respond to Reuters' inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

