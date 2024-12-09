PM Modi's Vision for Youth: India's Path to Vikas through Spirituality and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the Ramakrishna Math event at Lekhamba in Sanand, Ahmedabad, focusing on the pivotal role of India's youth in national advancement. He emphasized the country's descent rooted in knowledge, tradition, and historical teachings, marking the foundation for current progress. PM Modi highlighted the influence of modern technology and credited Swami Vivekanand's ideals on science and youth empowerment in shaping India's identity.

PM Modi remarked on India's achievements, such as holding the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. He spoke about the commencement of 'Amrit Kaal,' urging the youth to lead the way in the new epoch of 'Viksit Bharat.' The Prime Minister stressed that Indian youth are proving their capabilities on global platforms, leading international corporations and taking responsibility for the country's development in various fields, including politics.

In advocating for sustainable development, PM Modi underscored the importance of balancing spirituality with sustainability for a harmonious future. He assured government initiatives to integrate 1 lakh young leaders into politics, highlighted by new strategies focusing on development and cultural heritage preservation. He acknowledged organizations like the Ramakrishna Mission for their ongoing societal contributions, celebrating the fusion of Swami Vivekanand's philosophical guidance with modern goals. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commemorated Swami Vivekanand's impact, highlighting the Swami Vivekanand Tourist Circuit in Gujarat aimed at cultural enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)