American Arrested at Dehradun Airport for Carrying Banned Satellite Phone
An American citizen was arrested at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport after security officials found a prohibited satellite phone. The individual, preparing for a Delhi flight, is being questioned by authorities for possible law violations. The incident underscores India's strict satellite phone regulations amid national security concerns.
- Country:
- India
At Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport, security personnel detained an American traveler after a prohibited satellite phone was uncovered during standard CISF security checks.
The arrest occurred on Monday as the individual prepared to board a Delhi-bound flight. Dehradun SP City Pramod Kumar stated that a case has been registered against the American national, who was subsequently taken into custody and is expected to appear in court today.
The satellite phone was seized in the course of CISF inspections. Authorities immediately launched an investigation, given the stringent restrictions surrounding satellite phones in India due to security concerns. The individual, on an E-tourist visa, reportedly stayed with a friend in Rishikesh before heading to the airport.
India tightly regulates satellite phone possession and usage to mitigate potential security threats, imposing severe penalties for unauthorized use. The police are collaborating with other agencies to determine the individual's intent behind carrying the banned device.
Investigators are probing the accused's awareness of India's satellite phone laws and assessing any potential malicious intent. Such devices, known for their secure and untraceable communication capabilities, can pose significant national security risks. Authorities are vigilant to ensure no ties to activities that could threaten public safety or breach Indian law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
