Shimla Freeze: Snowfall Brings Subzero Temperatures and Daily Challenges

Shimla is gripped by a severe cold wave as recent snowfall plunges temperatures, disrupting daily life for residents. Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti reported the state's lowest temperature at -12.7°C, while Shimla saw a low of -2.2°C. The biting chill has significantly affected the region's inhabitants.

The snowfall-induced drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius has compounded challenges for locals, affecting travel and essential tasks. Despite harsh conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department forecasts clear skies and sunshine, with no immediate rain or snow, but temperatures are expected to stay low.

The snowy landscape has drawn tourists, yet locals prioritize coping with the cold. Delhi saw temperatures dip to 8°C, and in Jammu and Kashmir, fluctuations reached as low as -2°C. Across other regions like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, temperatures varied, marking a widespread cool pattern.

