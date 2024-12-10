Left Menu

Massive Rally in Bhubaneswar Protests Atrocities on Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh

A significant rally in Bhubaneswar protested against atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Organized by Hindu Suraksha Manch, the demonstration called for global Hindu solidarity. A memorandum was submitted to Indian and international leaders, seeking protection for Hindus in Bangladesh amid ongoing political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:28 IST
Massive Rally in Bhubaneswar Protests Atrocities on Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive protest rally was held in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, addressing the alleged atrocities committed against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Organized by the Hindu Suraksha Manch (HSM), the rally commenced at the Exhibition Ground and concluded at Lower PMG, drawing hundreds of participants.

Demonstrators, equipped with placards and posters, chanted slogans urging worldwide Hindu unity for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh. HSM convenor Jayakrushna Prusty highlighted the frequent attacks on Hindus due to political unrest, emphasizing the need for support and awareness among Hindus in Odisha.

Following the rally, HSM representatives submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres through Odisha Governor Raghubar Das. The memorandum seeks intervention and protection for minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024