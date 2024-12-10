Massive Rally in Bhubaneswar Protests Atrocities on Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh

A massive protest rally was held in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, addressing the alleged atrocities committed against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Organized by the Hindu Suraksha Manch (HSM), the rally commenced at the Exhibition Ground and concluded at Lower PMG, drawing hundreds of participants.

Demonstrators, equipped with placards and posters, chanted slogans urging worldwide Hindu unity for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh. HSM convenor Jayakrushna Prusty highlighted the frequent attacks on Hindus due to political unrest, emphasizing the need for support and awareness among Hindus in Odisha.

Following the rally, HSM representatives submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres through Odisha Governor Raghubar Das. The memorandum seeks intervention and protection for minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

