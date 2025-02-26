South Africa Rallies for G20 Solidarity Amid Talks Sabotage

Amid geopolitical tensions and foreign aid cutbacks, South Africa is navigating a challenging G20 summit aimed at addressing global poverty. With finance leaders from key countries absent, the urgency of multilateral cooperation has been underscored by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Cape Town meeting.

The Trump administration's cuts to USAID and Britain's shift in foreign aid spending have complicated progress on critical global issues like trade, climate change, and economic inequality. The absence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with finance ministers from Japan, India, and Canada, has further strained the G20's credibility and potential to reach accord.

Despite these setbacks, South Africa is pushing for reforms in climate finance and the economic system to assist poorer nations. Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expressed concerns over climate change skepticism affecting discussions. Some experts suggest these challenges could allow South Africa to assert a leadership role.

