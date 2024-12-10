Left Menu

NTPC Renewable Energy Secures Major Solar Project from SECI

NTPC Renewable Energy has won a 500 MW solar project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The project includes establishing an Energy Storage System with a 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh capacity. NTPC aims for 60 GW renewable energy by 2032, with 21 GW in development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:30 IST
  India
  • India

NTPC Renewable Energy has clinched a significant victory by securing a 500 MW solar project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), as announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

The auction, held on December 9, 2024, also encompasses the development of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) with a total capacity of 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh, the statement revealed.

According to the tender details, NTPC REL will establish a 250 MW/1,000 MWh Energy Storage System alongside the contracted solar capacity, with a winning tariff of Rs 3.52 per kWh.

As of November 30, 2024, the NTPC Group's renewable energy portfolio boasts 4.1 GW of operational capacity, with nearly 21 GW in various stages of construction and tendering.

The power conglomerate has ambitious plans to reach a renewable energy capacity of 60 GW by the year 2032.

NTPC Renewable Energy operates as a subsidiary of the state-owned NTPC, while SECI functions as one of India's principal agencies for implementing renewable energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

