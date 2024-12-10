Breakfast Scare: Four Students Hospitalized in Telangana

In a concerning incident in Telangana's Tandur area, four school students were hospitalized after experiencing adverse reactions following breakfast on Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The breakfast was served to 95 students, and by around 1.00 pm, four of them began to feel nauseous and showed symptoms of vomiting, prompting an immediate medical response.

The affected students received first aid and were subsequently discharged, as confirmed by the police, while further details of the incident are yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)