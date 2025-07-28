Left Menu

Orban Critiques US-EU Trade Deal: A Bitter Breakfast

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the recent trade agreement between the US and EU, labeling it inferior to a prior UK-US deal. Orban described US President Donald Trump as a formidable negotiator compared to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, underlining the imbalanced negotiation power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed strong disapproval of the new trade agreement forged between the United States and the European Union. According to Orban, this framework falls short compared to the earlier deal struck between the United Kingdom and the U.S.

Orban pointed out that the new agreement imposes a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, which, while it is a reduction from a previously threatened rate, remains steep nevertheless.

In a candid podcast interview, Orban asserted that President Donald Trump outmaneuvered European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, likening Trump to a heavyweight in negotiations while describing von der Leyen as featherweight in comparison.

