Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024: Pioneering Agri-Business Innovations

The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 spotlighted innovative agri-business strategies on its second day in Jaipur. A session themed 'Agri-Business Innovations: Moving up the Value Chain' attracted significant attention at the JECC, Sitapura, attended by notable figures including Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bhajanlal Sharma.

In his address, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the state's commitment to overcoming challenges related to water, irrigation, and power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. Sharma emphasized a future with comprehensive water management and consistent electricity for farmers, alongside an aim for self-reliance in the power sector.

Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan resonated with the need for mechanized farming and minimal-interest loans to enhance productivity. Discussions also covered sustainable practices, smart technologies, and eco-friendly solutions, with experts advocating for bio-agriculture and innovative preservation techniques to bolster Rajasthan's agri-business landscape.

