Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024: Pioneering Agri-Business Innovations

On the second day of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, a session on 'Agri-Business Innovations: Moving up the Value Chain' highlighted Rajasthan's strategic geographical advantage and robust infrastructure. The summit emphasized sustainable agricultural practices and technological advancements crucial for the state's economic and agricultural development.

Updated: 10-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:39 IST
Rising Rajasthan event (Image: Organiser). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 spotlighted innovative agri-business strategies on its second day in Jaipur. A session themed 'Agri-Business Innovations: Moving up the Value Chain' attracted significant attention at the JECC, Sitapura, attended by notable figures including Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bhajanlal Sharma.

In his address, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the state's commitment to overcoming challenges related to water, irrigation, and power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. Sharma emphasized a future with comprehensive water management and consistent electricity for farmers, alongside an aim for self-reliance in the power sector.

Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan resonated with the need for mechanized farming and minimal-interest loans to enhance productivity. Discussions also covered sustainable practices, smart technologies, and eco-friendly solutions, with experts advocating for bio-agriculture and innovative preservation techniques to bolster Rajasthan's agri-business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

Latest News

