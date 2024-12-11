NIA Cracks Down on Gangster-Terror Nexus in Punjab and Haryana

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday intensified its efforts against the burgeoning gangster-terror nexus by launching sweeping raids across Punjab and Haryana. The targeted operation is part of an investigation into the activities of the Khalistan Terrorist Force, involving figures such as Canada-based Arsh Dala.

In a coordinated move, NIA teams raided a total of eight locations across six districts in Punjab, including Bathinda, Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Ferozepur, Sangrur, and Mansa, as well as a site in Sirsa, Haryana. The searches were aimed at gathering incriminating evidence from the premises of individuals associated with the arrested gang member Baljeet Maur and other KTF operatives.

The raids resulted in the seizure of several digital devices, mobile phones, and documents, which are now being scrutinized by investigators. This operation falls under an ongoing case initiated by the NIA earlier this year, underlining efforts to curb terrorist activities, including recruitment for terror acts, large-scale extortion, and smuggling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)