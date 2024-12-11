Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Gangster-Terror Nexus in Punjab and Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive raids in Punjab and Haryana, targeting suspects linked to the Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF). The operation seeks to dismantle the gangster-terror nexus involving key operatives like Canada-based Arsh Dala. Incriminating evidence was confiscated, furthering the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:02 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Gangster-Terror Nexus in Punjab and Haryana
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday intensified its efforts against the burgeoning gangster-terror nexus by launching sweeping raids across Punjab and Haryana. The targeted operation is part of an investigation into the activities of the Khalistan Terrorist Force, involving figures such as Canada-based Arsh Dala.

In a coordinated move, NIA teams raided a total of eight locations across six districts in Punjab, including Bathinda, Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Ferozepur, Sangrur, and Mansa, as well as a site in Sirsa, Haryana. The searches were aimed at gathering incriminating evidence from the premises of individuals associated with the arrested gang member Baljeet Maur and other KTF operatives.

The raids resulted in the seizure of several digital devices, mobile phones, and documents, which are now being scrutinized by investigators. This operation falls under an ongoing case initiated by the NIA earlier this year, underlining efforts to curb terrorist activities, including recruitment for terror acts, large-scale extortion, and smuggling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024