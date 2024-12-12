Left Menu

Russia's AI Ambitions: A Leap Forward Amid Sanctions

Despite Western sanctions, Russia is poised to improve its global AI standing by 2030, focusing on generative AI and supportive regulations. Sberbank, leading the initiative, aims to advance Russia's AI capabilities despite current ranking challenges and limited computing power due to sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Despite facing Western sanctions, Russia is determined to enhance its standing in global AI rankings by 2030, according to Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy CEO of Sberbank. The major lender spearheads AI development in Russia, which currently ranks 31st among 83 countries in AI implementation, innovation, and investment, according to Tortoise Media's Global AI Index.

Vedyakhin expressed confidence that Russia could climb the rankings through domestic developments and favorable regulations in generative AI. He acknowledged a lag of 6 to 9 months behind the United States and China, with sanctions limiting Russia's computing capacity.

While sanctions have aimed to restrict computing power, Russia is compensating through its skilled scientists and engineers, Vedyakhin said. Rather than competing in large data centers, Russia is focusing on smart AI models like Meta's Llama, aiming for technological independence with Russian-language generative AI models.

