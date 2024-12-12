Left Menu

India Moves Towards Unified Elections With 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill marks a major move towards simultaneous elections in India. This decision aligns with a high-level committee's recommendations and is expected to boost GDP by up to 1.5%. Former President Kovind emphasized the need for national consensus.

India Moves Towards Unified Elections With 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet has given the nod to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, setting the stage for synchronized electoral processes across India. This initiative marks a significant advancement in India's democratic structure, according to sources at ANI.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, leading the panel on this initiative, underscored the need for political consensus, highlighting the initiative's potential to transcend party lines and enhance national interests. Kovind cited economists predicting a GDP boost of 1-1.5% post-implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong support for the plan, which envisions concurrent Lok Sabha, Assembly, urban, and panchayat elections within 100 days, as detailed in a high-level committee report. With backing from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, proponents argue it could lead to significant savings in time and public funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

