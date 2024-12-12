Fume Exposure Affects Students Near JSW Plant

More than 30 students were adversely affected by fumes released during a tank cleaning operation at JSW Energy's thermal power plant located in Maharashtra's coastal district of Ratnagiri on Thursday, according to police sources.

The affected students, from Jaigad Vidya Mandir school positioned near the plant, experienced symptoms such as watery eyes and irritation, as reported by a police official to PTI. The total student count in the school is approximately 250, out of which several felt unwell due to the fumes.

The hazardous fumes originated from Ethyl mercaptan, a colorless and highly odorous liquid utilized in various industrial applications. During the event, some students were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Efforts to contact JSW for a comment went unanswered.

