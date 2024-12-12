Capital Group Divests Stake in Neuland Laboratories for Rs 756 Crore

In a significant financial move, Capital Group has sold its 3.77% stake in Neuland Laboratories, netting Rs 756 crore through an open market transaction.

The sale was executed by SmallCap World Fund Inc, a Capital Group offshoot, via a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange.

Despite the high-value transaction, specific details about the buyers remain unavailable, though Neuland's stock closed down 5.54% post-announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)