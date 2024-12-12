India's Defence Boost: Rs 20,000 Crore Projects for Su-30 MKI Jets and K-9 Howitzers Approved

In a significant stride for India's 'Make in India' initiative within the defense sector, the Cabinet Committee on Security has given the green light to two major defense projects valued at approximately Rs 20,000 crore. These endeavors involve the production of 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets and 100 K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers.

Defense sources reported to ANI that the contract for the Su-30 MKI jets has already been signed. These jets, earmarked for the Indian Air Force, will be produced under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at its Nashik plant, with a budget allocation of around Rs 13,000 crore. The new jets will replace lost aircraft over recent years.

Furthermore, Larsen and Toubro will manufacture the 100 K-9 self-propelled howitzers at their Hazira facility in Gujarat, marking a repeat order as the Indian Army has previously inducted 100 units. L&T has increased the indigenous components in these howitzers, which have been deployed in desert regions and along the Chinese border in Ladakh.

