Indian Air Force Capability Boost: A Strategic Roadmap
An empowered committee has outlined recommendations to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force. The report emphasizes collaboration with the private sector to boost self-reliance in aerospace. Presented to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the roadmap includes short, medium, and long-term goals for optimal strategic implementation.
An empowered committee has delineated key strategies to bolster the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF), as announced by the defence ministry on Monday.
The report, presented by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlights the importance of implementing these strategies efficiently to meet capability enhancement objectives.
The recommendations focus on encouraging 'Aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance in the aerospace sector, with private industry playing a complementary role alongside public sector giants and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Defence Minister has urged swift action on the report's proposals.
