Indian Air Force Aims for Aerospace Dominance by 2047

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh envisions the Indian Air Force as a major aerospace power by 2047, with advanced aircraft and seamless integration with ground and maritime forces. Involved in the Gaganyaan project, the IAF is also focusing on automation and technology to enhance decision-making and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:38 IST
Air Chief Marshal, AP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has outlined a bold vision for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to emerge as a leading aerospace power by 2047. Speaking at the 'Chanakya Dialogues Conclave', Singh emphasized the importance of space-oriented education for IAF personnel, reflecting the force's commitment towards this ambitious goal.

The IAF's significant contribution to India's space ambitions was highlighted through its involvement in the Gaganyaan project, which aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability. Notably, the selected astronauts, known as 'Gaganauts', are IAF officers, underscoring the force's pivotal role in the mission's medical and training dimensions. The Air Chief Marshal underlined the collaboration in setting safety protocols for the mission.

Looking forward, Singh envisions a modern fleet by 2047, featuring advanced aircraft like Rafale and upgraded Su-30s. He stressed the need for interoperability with land and maritime forces, anticipating seamless communication and data exchange. Singh also highlighted the importance of automation in enhancing decision-making processes, aiming to place the IAF on par with global aerospace leaders. As India marks its 100th year of independence in 2047, the IAF is preparing for transformative growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

