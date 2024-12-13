Left Menu

Coking Coal Crisis: Metinvest Halts Operations Amid Advancing Conflict

Metinvest BV, Ukraine's key steelmaker, has paused operations at its only coking coal mine near Pokrovsk due to the proximity of Russian troops. The stoppage may reduce steel production drastically in 2024. Operations continue in less threatened areas, with ongoing security assessments.

Ukrainian steelmaking giant Metinvest BV has suspended some operations at its sole coking coal mine near Pokrovsk amid escalating threats from advancing Russian forces, according to an industry insider on Thursday.

The halt affects shaft no. 3, located dangerously close to some of the fiercest fighting along the 1,000-km front, although two other shafts remain operational.

Metinvest, in coordination with local authorities and the Ukrainian military, is closely monitoring security conditions, fearing that the potential closure may slash steel production next year. The war blog DeepState indicates Russian forces are perilously near the Pokrovsk outskirts.

