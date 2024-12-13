Bengaluru Police Crack Two-Wheeler and Burglary Cases, Recover Stolen Valuables

In a striking breakthrough, the MICO Layout Police have resolved two cases of two-wheeler theft, recovering 40 stolen mobile phones and two vehicles valued at Rs 5.6 lakh. The case unfolded after a complaint was lodged on November 24, regarding a two-wheeler theft from Kuvempu Nagar, BTM Layout.

Acting on vital intelligence, authorities apprehended a suspect on December 5 at Arekere Samrat Layout. This led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and 10 mobile phones. During an intensive interrogation, the accused revealed the whereabouts of another stolen vehicle and 30 mobile phones stashed in Bannerghatta, recovered by December 8.

Further probing on December 7 revealed another two-wheeler's location near an empty plot in BTM Layout. The suspect, initially remanded to police custody on December 6, was transferred to judicial custody by December 9. The operation saw the retrieval of 2 two-wheelers and 40 mobile phones, valued at Rs 5.6 lakh.

Bengaluru Police credited the successful operation to the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast Division Sara Fatima and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivashankar Reddy, alongside a dedicated MICO Layout team. Previously, a significant crackdown in Sampanna Layout of Kammanahalli Main Road led to the discovery of a burglary incident reported on November 3.

Victims reported theft of 108 grams of gold, 300 grams of silver, and Rs 15,000 in cash while away in Vellore. Post complaint filing, authorities apprehended three suspects on November 24 during routine patrols. During questioning, the trio confessed to multiple thefts, including the Sampanna incident. Investigation revealed the stolen gold and silver were sold in Chikpete. A follow-up notice to the shopkeeper led to the recovery of 180 grams of gold and 4.8 kg of silver.

(With inputs from agencies.)