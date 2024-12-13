Submerged Success: India's Submarine Ambitions with Germany

German defense heavyweight ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is making significant moves in India's defense sector. The company hopes to secure a €5 billion contract with the Indian Navy for the supply of six diesel-electric stealth submarines. This endeavor could mark the start of a robust Indo-German defense collaboration.

In discussions with PTI, TKMS CEO Oliver Burkhard revealed plans to position India as a global hub for submarine and warship construction. This strategy is driven by growing geopolitical tensions and the rising demand for advanced naval platforms.

The company's joint bid with India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is crucial, as it aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative while potentially strengthening security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region amidst China's growing assertiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)