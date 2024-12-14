Left Menu

Three students dead, 2 injured after overhead water tank collapses in Arunachal Pradesh

Three students of a private school were killed and two others injured after an overhead water tank collapsed and fell on them in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun area on Saturday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three students of a private school were killed and two others injured after an overhead water tank collapsed and fell on them in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun area on Saturday, police said. According to the police, the incident took place at St. Alphonsa School in Model Village at around 9 am.

"Three among five died and treatment of two others is underway," Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said. "An overhead water tank wall of St. Alphonsa School in Model Village, Naharlagun collapsed and fell on some students of the school. The injured students were rushed to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Medical College & Hospital," the SP added.

The deceased are class 9 students while the injured belong to classes 6 and 8, the police said. The police have detained the school principal, owner, and four other staff members for questioning, they said.

"Initially we have detained six persons including the owner of the building, and principal of the school and we will take legal action against them. All three deceased students are Class 9 students. Among two injured one is a Class 6 student and another is a Class 8 student," Mihin Gambo said. Police are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

