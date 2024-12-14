Controversy Surrounds Investigation into Golden Temple Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal
The Amritsar Court has extended the police remand of Narain Singh Chaura, accused in the alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The decision follows renewed criticism from SAD leaders over the handling of the investigation and the Punjab government's response.
The Amritsar Court on Saturday extended the remand period for Narain Singh Chaura, accused of attempting to assassinate Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The court granted police two additional days, as explained by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspal Singh. They argued that further investigation required acquiring CCTV footage from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Advocate Jagdeep Singh Randhawa, representing Chaura, noted his client would appear in court again on December 16. He said, 'The police requested a five-day remand, but only two days were sanctioned. This issue between SGPC and the investigation should not necessitate Chaura's extended detention.'
Despite the December 4 attack at the Golden Temple, Badal has continued his religious duties amid heightened security, while SAD leaders criticize the lack of action from the Punjab government. Leader Bikram Singh Majithia questioned why Chaura remains free, and Daljit Singh Cheema condemned the perceived bias in the investigation, lamenting the deteriorating law and order in Punjab.
