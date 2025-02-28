Unveiled Plot: The Intrigue Behind Alleged Assassination Attempt on Putin's Confessor
Russia's FSB arrested two individuals accused of planning to assassinate Tikhon Shevkunov, a priest close to Putin, under alleged orders from Ukraine. Ukrainian intelligence denies these claims. The suspects, Nikita Ivankovich and Denis Popovich, purportedly confessed, though doubts about the circumstances of their admissions persist.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:24 IST
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of two church-linked individuals who allegedly plotted to assassinate Tikhon Shevkunov, a priest known to be closely associated with President Vladimir Putin.
Accusations point to Ukraine, which vehemently denies the allegations, branding them as "absurd" and "lies". Ukrainian officials assert adherence to war protocols.
The alleged plot surfaced amid tense geopolitical relations, with FSB recovered items, including an explosive device, supposed to fuel the assassination attempt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Proposes Putin-Trump Summit to Facilitate Ukraine Peace Talks
Germany Calls for Inclusive Peace Talks Involving Ukraine
Trump's Ukraine War Strategy: A Diplomatic Gamble
Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Offensive: A Tactical Overnight Battle
Pushing for Just Peace: Collaborative Efforts in Ukraine