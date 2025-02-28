Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of two church-linked individuals who allegedly plotted to assassinate Tikhon Shevkunov, a priest known to be closely associated with President Vladimir Putin.

Accusations point to Ukraine, which vehemently denies the allegations, branding them as "absurd" and "lies". Ukrainian officials assert adherence to war protocols.

The alleged plot surfaced amid tense geopolitical relations, with FSB recovered items, including an explosive device, supposed to fuel the assassination attempt.

