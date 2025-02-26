Left Menu

Slovak Prime Minister's Assassination Attempt: A Political Thriller Unfolds

The Slovak police have concluded their investigation into the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico, now seeking terror attack charges. Prosecutors will evaluate if suspect J.C. will stand trial. Fico, a controversial figure, survived the shooting, amid speculations of political motivations and potential third-party involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:34 IST
Robert Fico
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Slovak authorities have wrapped up their investigation into the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico, pushing for charges aligned with a 'terror attack.' The attack occurred last year, shaking the political landscape.

Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka announced that the prosecution team would review the gathered evidence to decide whether suspect J.C., who was apprehended at the scene, will be tried for the attack. Details on the timing of the trial remain uncertain.

Fico, known for his divisive yet enduring influence in Slovakia, sustained multiple wounds during the May 15 attack. The incident fueled speculation about it being a politically driven assault, possibly involving external actors working in favor of the assailant. Despite his injuries, Fico successfully returned to leadership after his party's recent electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

