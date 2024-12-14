Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Meets CDS, Unveils Ambitious Sports Development Plans

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, extending wedding wishes for Chauhan's daughter. Dhami announced significant infrastructure projects and highlighted plans for the 38th National Games in 2025, emphasizing the state's commitment to sports development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:26 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with CDS General Anil Chauhan (Photo: Pushkar Dhami/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit to Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in New Delhi, where he extended his congratulations for the upcoming wedding of General Chauhan's daughter. The meeting underscored the cordial ties between the state leadership and national defense figures.

Emphasizing sports development in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami confirmed that the 38th National Games will take place from January 28 to February 14, 2025, at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He also addressed the theme of green games and expressed how this event will bolster the state's unique identity.

In the realm of infrastructure, CM Dhami announced major projects including road enhancements around Medical College, construction of multi-parking and sports grounds, and a drinking water scheme backed by JICA in Tehri-Chamba. He credited PM Modi's leadership for sparking a nationwide sports culture and pledged continued support to nurture young talent in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

