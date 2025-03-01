Left Menu

AI and ML Luminaries Converge at AIMLAS-2025 in Dehradun

Alpine Institute in Dehradun hosted AIMLAS-2025, a noteworthy conference on AI and ML, featuring world-renowned experts discussing innovations and applications in various sectors. The event, highlighted by an Agro-Tech Expo, underscored AI's role in enhancing agriculture and sustainability, affirming the institute's status as a leader in scientific research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:10 IST
AI and ML Luminaries Converge at AIMLAS-2025 in Dehradun
Former Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Inaugurates International Conference on AI & ML at Alpine Institute, Dehradun. Image Credit: ANI
The Alpine Institute in Dehradun recently garnered global attention as host to the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Applied Sciences (AIMLAS-2025). This landmark event attracted top-tier scientists, researchers, and industry experts, all convened to discuss groundbreaking advancements in the AI and ML sectors.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former Education Minister of India, who praised the institute for its dedication to research and innovation. Attendees engaged in dynamic discussions on AI-driven solutions spanning healthcare, agriculture, automation, and sustainable development. A standout feature of the event was the Agro-Tech Expo 2025, which highlighted state-of-the-art AI technologies in agriculture, drawing industry leaders and experts to explore the sector's future.

Dr. Nishank emphasized the need for collaboration between academia and industry to foster innovation and prepare students for the future. AIMLAS-2025 effectively promoted global cooperation and knowledge exchange, reinforcing Alpine Institute's distinguished role in scientific research and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

