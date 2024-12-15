Left Menu

Health Headlines: Legal Battles, Drug Approvals, and Market Trends

This summary highlights current health news: Johnson & Johnson accuses Cigna of misusing funds, BioNTech's cancer trial resumes, Texas AG targets telemedicine abortion prescriptions, McKinsey faces opioid-related fines, and drug approvals by the FDA. Lilly's Mounjaro gains favor in the UK obesity drug market.

Updated: 15-12-2024 10:26 IST
In a developing story, Johnson & Johnson has filed a lawsuit against Cigna divisions, alleging misuse of funds designated for costly medications, according to The Wall Street Journal. The legal battle highlights ongoing tensions between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare insurers.

The U.S. FDA has lifted a partial hold on a BioNTech lung cancer trial after a thorough review. BioNTech, in collaboration with OncoC4, is investigating the potential of its drug, gotistobart, addressing a significant patient need.

A landmark case unfolds as Texas AG Ken Paxton sues a New York physician for prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine. The case could set a precedent for states' control over telemedicine services reaching their residents.

