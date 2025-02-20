Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon's Trial Sparks Major Political Upheaval

A motorcade escorting South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol reached the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, marking his first appearance for a criminal trial on insurrection charges.

Television footage captured justice ministry vehicles departing the Seoul Detention Centre, transferring the detained Yoon to the court, amid visible police presence to secure the premises. His lawyers previously requested a review of Yoon's detention legality, which the court will also examine.

Yoon faces accusations of orchestrating an unprecedented insurrection through a short-lived imposition of martial law. This case, significant for the sitting president, could lead to years-long imprisonment. The Constitutional Court simultaneously investigates Yoon's impeachment and may ultimately decide his political fate.

