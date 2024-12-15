Stormy Seas Cause Havoc for Russian Oil Tankers

Two Russian cargo ships transporting oil products sustained damage in the Kerch Strait due to adverse weather conditions, according to Russia's emergency services ministry. The incident put the Volgoneft 212 tanker and Volgoneft 239 ship in distress, with a combined 27 crew members aboard, prompting an urgent call for assistance.

An extensive rescue operation is underway, involving over 50 personnel and equipment such as an Mi-8 helicopter and a rescue tugboat, to secure the affected vessels. The Volgoneft 212 tanker ran aground carrying approximately 4,300 tonnes of fuel oil, while the Volgoneft 239 was found drifting after suffering damages.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation to determine the extent of any oil spill. Unconfirmed footage on social media showed blackened waters and a partially submerged tanker, sparking environmental concerns in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)