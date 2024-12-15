Left Menu

Uttarakhand Leads with UCC: A Milestone Under PM Modi's Vision

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed appreciation towards PM Modi for his focus on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Lok Sabha. Uttarakhand is proud to be at the forefront of UCC implementation. PM Modi highlighted their commitment to the Constitution and echoed BR Ambedkar’s support for UCC.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a noteworthy development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has articulated his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for emphasizing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and laying out 11 national commitments during his address in the Lok Sabha. Dhami highlighted that Uttarakhand, under PM Modi's guidance, has already moved forward with the UCC bill, marking a significant stride in its implementation.

Expressing his sentiments, Dhami said, "I thank the Prime Minister for discussing the Uniform Civil Code and outlining his 11 promises for the nation. Uttarakhand has already passed the UCC bill under the guidance of PM Modi. We feel privileged that the process of implementing the UCC in the country began with our state." He further reiterated the BJP and NDA's steadfast commitment to upholding the Constitution and respecting national values.

During the Lok Sabha session, PM Narendra Modi noted Congress leaders' apparent discomfort with the discourse, deserving critique. Highlighting the constitutional roots, he mentioned that the UCC is outlined in Article 44 and championed by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Modi reiterated his administration's resolute push toward a 'Secular Civil Code' with vigorous efforts. The two-day debate in the Lok Sabha celebrated 75 years of India's Constitution, setting the stage for the upcoming Rajya Sabha discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

