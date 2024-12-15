Gujarat's Rising Role as India's Container Manufacturing Hub and Sister-State Ties with New Jersey
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated projects in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, positioning it as India's container manufacturing hub. Concurrently, Gujarat's Chief Minister met with New Jersey’s Lieutenant Governor to strengthen their sister-state pact, focusing on cultural, economic, and industrial exchanges, highlighting Gujarat’s advances in renewable energy and innovation.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated a series of projects totaling Rs 149 crore in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. The announcement highlighted both state and Central government efforts to transform Bhavnagar into a leading container manufacturing hub in India. Currently, 95% of containers are made in China, but Bhavnagar has already begun production through three pioneering companies.
In parallel developments, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hosted New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor Tahesha L. Way in Gandhinagar on Friday. Their discussions focused on strengthening the sister-state agreement through cultural, economic, and industrial exchanges. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to increasing people-to-people ties, facilitated by Index-B as the main channel for ongoing dialogue and partnerships.
Chief Minister Patel underscored Gujarat's leadership in green hydrogen, renewable energy, and fintech sectors, while Lieutenant Governor Way showed interest in exploring mutual investments and collaborative projects. The Chief Minister acknowledged the substantial contributions of New Jersey's 425,000 Indian-Gujarati residents, noting their efforts in environmental initiatives and trade. The parties committed to identifying key areas to enhance the sister-state relationship, and Chief Minister Patel extended an invitation for Lieutenant Governor Way to visit the Statue of Unity. Additionally, M.K. Das, the Additional Chief Secretary, highlighted Gift City's growth as a global fintech hub, attracting major firms like Bank of America. As a gesture of goodwill, a replica of traditional handicrafts by Gujarat's women artisans was presented to Lieutenant Governor Way.
