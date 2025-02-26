Left Menu

Pakistan and Uzbekistan Forge Stronger Economic Ties: A $2 Billion Trade Ambition

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance their bilateral trade to USD 2 billion. During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit, various agreements covering defence, technology, and technical training were inked. They also reaffirmed commitment to the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:07 IST
Pakistan and Uzbekistan Forge Stronger Economic Ties: A $2 Billion Trade Ambition
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and Uzbekistan reached a landmark agreement to boost bilateral trade to USD 2 billion through multiple accords signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's trip. These agreements span sectors such as defence, technology, and technical training.

In a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, both leaders agreed on expanding economic partnerships and discussed promoting joint ventures. The nations also celebrated 130 joint ventures and the launch of air travel between major cities.

Reaffirming their commitment to the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway project, officials are optimistic about regional connectivity being a transformative force for economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025