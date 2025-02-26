Pakistan and Uzbekistan Forge Stronger Economic Ties: A $2 Billion Trade Ambition
Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance their bilateral trade to USD 2 billion. During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit, various agreements covering defence, technology, and technical training were inked. They also reaffirmed commitment to the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project.
Pakistan and Uzbekistan reached a landmark agreement to boost bilateral trade to USD 2 billion through multiple accords signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's trip. These agreements span sectors such as defence, technology, and technical training.
In a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, both leaders agreed on expanding economic partnerships and discussed promoting joint ventures. The nations also celebrated 130 joint ventures and the launch of air travel between major cities.
Reaffirming their commitment to the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway project, officials are optimistic about regional connectivity being a transformative force for economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
